I am Willy - Willy is a huge ball of energy and love! This pup loves to play fetch and will stay right by your side like a shadow. While Willy may need some help with his basic manners, this pup is super smart and easy to work with. He loves playing with other dogs and would love to have a four-legged friend in the home! Willy’s fun and goofy personality makes him the best partner for every adventure. Come share some love with Willy at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Bruce who is a big pup looking for a wonderful family to join! This 6-year-old Saint Bernard/mix is about as typical as a big dog gets. He loves his outdoor time more than anything and is happiest when he gets to lay around in the dirt. Bruce can be a bit protective of his space, as a guarding dog usually is, so he would do best in a home without other dogs, cats, or small pets. If you’re looking for a hulk of a dog to hold down the fort, come meet Bruce at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Samson - Meet Samson, a recent graduate from the P.A.C.K. Program (Preparing Adoptable Canine Companions). This 9-week intensive program helped Samson with this obedience, agility, and handling training by teaming up with prison inmates. Although he’s learned some new abilities, such as sitting pretty, Samson will need some regular, ongoing encouragement to make these learned behaviors stick. Samson is here with us for a short time as our partnership with Black Dog Animal Rescue helps long-term pups find their forever homes! His handler at P.A.C.K. has described Samson as a fun, loving friend with kind eyes and a wonderful personality. He loves to go on walks and does very well on a leash. He loves meeting new dogs and introduces himself very well. Samson isn’t too fond of sharing his food or water, so we recommend he is adopted as an only pet in a home with no young children due to his resource-guarding behavior. Samson also does amazing in his kennel, which will come in handy as this cutie likes to explore when no one is home. He is also unsure about cats but may do well with a dog-savvy cat in the home! Before P.A.C.K., Samson was stuck in a shelter for months and now, after his long journey, he is truly ready to find a loving family to join. If you’re ready to give Samson a chance, come visit him at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

We are Oliver and Gus - Oliver joined us at the Shelter alongside his brother Gus; they’ve been together since day 1! Both cats are declawed on the front paws and are quite a bonded pair, so we recommend they join a home together! Oliver and Gus are not big fans of other cats except, well, each other. They also have never met a dog, so slow introductions would be the best. If you’re looking for two adventurous, playful cats, come meet Oliver and Gus at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Frank - Frank is a big ‘ole love bug. As nervous as he may seem at first when Frank gets comfortable, this kitty is full of cuddles and loves to share. Frank gets a bit nervous in new situations and with rambunctious people (i.e., kiddos) and would do best in a quieter household. Frank would also appreciate a slow, guided introduction to any other cats in the home. That being said, as soon as you scratch his little chin, Frank is ready to be your best friend! Come meet Frank at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!