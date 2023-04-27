I am Gunner a rootin ’tootin ’good boy! He’s a little shy at first and can take a moment to warm up, but once Gunner shows his goofy personality around you, consider the two of you best friends! This pup has amazing energy and can and will play for hours. He loves going on long walks, having cuddle time on the couch, and, most of all, he loves hotdogs. Gunner does have a history of being protective of his stuff, so a home with older children who can respect his space would be an ideal home for him. The Shelter has been a hard place for Gunner fully get comfortable, so head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and adopt this sweet boy today!

I am Diesel - Diesel is a 10-year-old Boxer mix who is looking for an experienced home to give him a comfy place to hang out! He loves his treats and nap time more than anything but is a bit sensitive about handling. Because of this, we recommend he joins a home with older people to be comfortable. As long as the dogs around him don’t pester him too much, Diesel does well with other pups in the home. If you’re ready to give Diesel a nice place to kick back, come visit him at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

Meet Tyler - Tyler is quite the dapper gentleman and everyone he gets to play with often tells him how good he is! Tyler loves being the center of attention and will never fail to make you laugh with that goofy and loving personality. Do you enjoy adventures, being outside, and going for long walks? Well, Tyler sure does, and he’s excellent on the leash. After a fun today together, Tyler would love nothing more than to pop onto the couch and take a nice nap. If you enjoy the same things as Tyler, come down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and adopt him today!!

I am Walnut. This big bouncing ball of love is ready to be your best friend! Walnut will not leave your side after a few treats and scratches. She can be a bit excited to meet new people and turns into a jumping bean, so we recommend she lives with older kiddos who can handle it. She loves hanging out with other doggies and would love to have a four-legged sibling to go on adventures with. If she sounds like the perfect fit for your family, head on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and adopt sweet Walnut today!

I am Peach - Little lady Peach is looking for a fun new home to explore! This sweet gal has the biggest eyes and is quite the cuddler once she’s comfortable. She has lived with both cats and dogs but doesn’t have a history of living with children. But don’t worry, she’ll let you know verbally when she needs her space. Overall, Peach is just, well, peachy! Come meet this cutie at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Daisy - Daisy is a bit of a wallflower. She tends to spend her days hanging out somewhere hidden, then comes out and explores once the house quiets down. Daisy has lived with other cats and dogs and enjoys watching their antics during the day. Although Daisy has never lived with kids, based on her usual routine, we imagine she would prefer a home with quieter folks anyways. If you’re looking to understand the perks of being a wallflower, come meet Daisy at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!