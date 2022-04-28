I am Harley who may not be a beauty queen, but I more than makes up for it with my goofy personality and incredible snuggles. I want nothing more than to love and be loved. I make an incredible lap warmer but is ready to go on adventures at any moment. I can't wait to spend my golden years with a family that will spoil me rotten!

I am Leroy, who is the class clown here at CAS. I am a gangly guy can make anyone laugh with my cartoon-like features and adorable antics. I can be a little nervous about meeting new people so a home with children over the age of 10 will be best for me. I’m learning how to play with other dogs and may do well in a home with another dog-savvy dog.

I am Daisy, although I may act a little shy at first, spend a few minutes with me and you will see my soft and wiggly side. I sing soprano in the choir, and I zoom like a race car. There's nothing cuter than a pittie with the zoomies! I'm still a youngster so I have plenty of energy and would do best with someone who is energetic too.

I am Penelope, a lovely lady with a lot of love to give-- to people. I have some struggles with tolerating other pets in my home and expresses my frustration in unpleasant ways. I am much happier as the only pet in your life, and loves to be petted, but not snuggled (too much of a free spirit). If you would love to meet me -- come into the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Durango that may not be much of a lap cat, but I enjoy human company and is otherwise friendly and outgoing. I have gotten less tolerant of the company of other cats in my older age; and may prefer a home without other pets. He is in that stage of his life where he would prefer to be pampered. Come in to meet him today

I am Mopsy who enjoys the finer things in life and aspires to be a five-star chef. Food is life for this handsome bunny, and I would love a home with lots of it! Meet me today and I might even tell you some of my fantastic recipe secrets.