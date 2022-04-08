I am Lake. I am no different from the beautiful bodies of water I was named after. I’m high-energy and would be thrilled to have a family that will teach me new things to keep my mind sharp and strong. While I cannot go home with smaller animals, I would love to have a companion my own size to play with like I do here at the shelter.

I am Marley, who is a very shy guy should do best with an outgoing, people-friendly dog to help boost his confidence with strangers and new situations/environments. Marley has been playful with dogs of all sizes and can live with large or small dogs. I am all about gentle lovin' and yummy soft treats once I gain confidence.

I am Miss Harley who may not be a beauty queen, but I more than makes up for it with my goofy personality and incredible snuggles. I want nothing more than to love and be loved. I make an incredible lap warmer but is ready to go on adventures at any moment. I can't wait to spend my golden years with a family that will spoil me rotten!

I am Penelope, a lovely lady with a lot of love to give-- to people. I have some struggles with tolerating other pets in my home and expresses my frustration in unpleasant ways. I am much happier as the only pet in your life, and loves to be petted, but not snuggled (too much of a free spirit). If you would love to meet me -- come into the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Blanche, I am an indoor kind of girl who really doesn't like to share her space or your love with any other four-legged friends. In return for being your one and only, I will give you all the love and cuddles you need. So please come and check me out soon! I can't wait to meet you!

I am Punky! I love to talk and tell you stories. However, I hate dogs! I am looking for a home to call my own. Come in to meet me and get to know more about me today!