I am Bruno - Sweet Bruno is looking for a new home to heal in! Unfortunately, this loving boy came to us with an injured front leg and needed an amputation. Now, Bruno is healing and adjusting to his new three-legged life very well! He is a big lover boy for adults and kiddos alike, and while he enjoys hanging out with his furry friends, he can be a bit picky about his doggy roommates, so we recommend he be the only pup in the home. If you’re ready to give Bruno some extra TLC on his journey, head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and visit him today!

I am Roscoe - Roscoe is an active boy that would love a running buddy for all his energetic adventures. Plus, this cutie has the best smile that is sure to brighten your day! Roscoe’s energy can be a bit too much for kiddos, so we recommend he joins a home without younger children. He’s also a bit shy when it comes to other pups, so we recommend a dog meet before adopting this sweet guy. Roscoe is ready to share the love, so head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet him today!

Meet Lahey, one of our senior pups looking for a kind, loving home to retire to. This sweet boy is full of nothing but love and smiles to share. While we don't know too much about his past, we know he's had a harder life than most. Despite these hardships and medical problems, Lahey has come out as loving and goofy as the rest. Lahey loves to play with sticks and with his love for water, we think he may have been a fish in his past life. Lahey is hoping to find a home that will help him spend the rest of his days safe and surrounded by love, so head over to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and make this handsome boy's dreams come true today!

I am Mr. Chonkington - With a name like Mr. Chonkington, you know you’re about to meet royalty! This handsome sir is looking for a new kingdom to rule where he can lay in the sun and keep an eye on all of the birds trying to invade his castle. This 10-year-old gentleman would love to have you in his royal family, so get in your carriage and head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Mort - Mort is a sweet, handsome boy who is ready to be your new snuggle buddy! This cutie has had some adventures in his life, and he sure does like to talk about it. Mort loves attention and being pet, especially when he’s getting his chin scratched. With Mort’s love for attention, he isn’t too fond of other cats stealing the spotlight, so we recommend he joins a home as a single cat. Ready to give Mort a new adventure? Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet him today!

Meet Mopsy, a.k.a. Flopsy Mopsy! This cutie loves to flop down for a snuggle after playing the day away and likes to show her appreciation through tons of kisses. Mopsy is known as a queen bee and loves to be the center of attention. This curious little lady does great with both men and women, but isn’t too sure about kids just yet. Mopsy is the purrrfect sweet addition to just about any loving home, so swing by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and visit her today.