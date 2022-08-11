I am Reese who is as sweet as the candy I am was named after. I love everyone I meet and is the biggest snuggler in town. I get along with most other dogs but would prefer a home without any kitties, please. I can't wait to meet you and sweep you off your feet! Stop in today and meet me.

I am Mia a sweet girl looking for that forever family to take her home! I love to be around you and give you some love, but I’m not a real clingy type I do like to be free to walk away when I’m ready to relax and might not be the best for fit for children who can't give that to me. I’m a bit partial to other dogs I meet and it’s recommended that any other dogs in the home meet with me, particularly females. If I sound like the laid back pal, you've been looking for come in and see me today!

I am Paisley an outgoing and sweet girl who loves meeting new friends both the two and four-legged kind. I’m ready to fit right in with a forever home and family. If you'd like to have me join your loving family, please submit an adoption questionnaire at Cheyenneanimalshelter.org, or come in and ask to meet me today!

I am Pansy - This little flower is a lot stronger than I look! I have a sweet and spunky personality and I love to play tricks on my people by hiding and jumping out to surprise you. I really enjoy playing with toys and being on your lap. Sometimes, I can get a little shy but is easily reassured with some love. Come meet this sweet little flower today!

I am Poc - Looking for a new bestie? I am definitely your guy! I can be a little shy with new people but will be all purrs and biscuits with a little time and patience. Meet this handsome little kitty today and let your heart melt!

I am Cheddar - Say CHEESE! Cheddar cheese that is… If you’re looking for an easy-going critter friend, this sweet rat would love to meet you. My favorite hobbies include lounging around, eating snacks, and exploring! Visit Cheddar today.