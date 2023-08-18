I am Lahey - Meet Lahey, one of our senior pups looking for a kind, loving home to retire to. This sweet boy is full of nothing but love and smiles to share. While we don't know too much about his past, we know he's had a harder life than most. Despite these hardships, Lahey has come out as loving and goofy as the rest. Lahey loves to play with sticks and with his love for water, we think he may have been a fish in his past life. Lahey is hoping to find a home that will help him spend the rest of his days safe and surrounded by love, so head over to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and make this handsome boy's dreams come true today!

I am Annie Oakley - Annie Oakley is a rootin’ tootin’ sweet gal! This 5-year-old German Shepherd mix loves to play with toys, especially tennis balls. While Annie may be a bit protective of her toys, this little lady is very well-behaved and does great with other dogs (without many toys around). With ears as big as Annie’s, you know she’ll be a great listener! Annie is ready to join a pack and find her furever family, so head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet her today!

I am Sunshine - Little Miss Sunshine is ready to brighten your day with all her love! Sunshine loves to sunbathe and go on adventures, so if you’re in need of a great hiking buddy, Sunshine is your gal! She is quite the smart pup and has quite a few tricks up her sleeve. Overall, Sunshine wants nothing more than to curl up in your lap and snuggle the day away. Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Miss Sunshine today!

I am Mirando - Mirando is a 6-month-old kitty looking for a new home to roam around in. This little guy can be a bit particular about sharing affection, so we believe he’d prefer to be an indoor/outdoor kind of feline. Mirando has done well living with other cats before, so he may enjoy having some kitty siblings around. If you’re looking for an easy-going kitty cat, Mirando is your guy! Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet him today!

I am Habanero. Habanero is a bit of a spicy lady, and while she may not immediately seek out cuddles or lap time, this cutie can offer a different kind of companionship that requires a patient and understanding heart. If you’re looking for a kitten to work with that will unravel his love in his own time, come meet Habanero at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Stripe. A shy boy who simply needs a little time to warm up. This 8-year-old cutie just melts into love when you find his sweet spot and he is head over heels for a good chin scratch. Although we are unsure about Stripe’s history with other pets, slow introductions will keep this guy comfortable and happy! Swing by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Stripe today