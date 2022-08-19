Pugsley Adoptable Dog

Pugsley

I am Pugsley an older gentleman looking for a home where I can relax and just be a good boy. Having been around the block a few times, I can be selective of the four-legged company I keep and might just prefer to be the only dog in your home. I am sweet and loving dog just looking for my forever home. If you're interested come in and see me today!

Jay Adoptable Dog

Jay

I am Jay a handsome guy can be a little slow to warm up to people but once I do, I am ready to give you my all. I sometimes don't get along with other dogs particularly other males so its recommended that I meet up with any furry roommates before I goe home. Even though I am a bit picky with the company I keep once I’m in my circle I’m ready to go! If you'd like to meet with me come on in and see me today!

Paisley Adoptable Dog

Paisley

I am Paisley an outgoing and sweet girl who loves meeting new friends both the two and four-legged kind. I’m ready to fit right in with a forever home and family. If you'd like to have me join your loving family, please submit an adoption questionnaire at Cheyenneanimalshelter.org, or come in and ask to meet me today!

Petunia Adoptable Cat

Petunia

I am Petunia a very sweet little lady, that loves to snuggle. One of my favorite pass times is sitting in my box and sleeping all day long, a good sized cardboard box is definitely a must have if you bring this young lady home. When I am out of my box I will be bugging you for all the food, all the love, and all the attention I can get.

Sam Adoptable Cat

Sam

I am- Sam a spunky little kitten with plenty of attitude to go with it. I love to climb on you and sit on your shoulder, and I will always be willing to play. Even though I am a rambunctious kitten I do have my moments when I will just curl up in your lap and take a nap. If you are looking for someone to add a bit of light and a lot of fun to your home look no further.

Buttons Adoptable Rabbit

Buttons

I am Buttons and cute as a button. My flippy, floppy ears and bunny nose are sure to bring you joy to your life. I’d love to meet you, maybe share a snack and hop around a bit. Come meet me today!

Tags