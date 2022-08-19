I am Pugsley an older gentleman looking for a home where I can relax and just be a good boy. Having been around the block a few times, I can be selective of the four-legged company I keep and might just prefer to be the only dog in your home. I am sweet and loving dog just looking for my forever home. If you're interested come in and see me today!

I am Jay a handsome guy can be a little slow to warm up to people but once I do, I am ready to give you my all. I sometimes don't get along with other dogs particularly other males so its recommended that I meet up with any furry roommates before I goe home. Even though I am a bit picky with the company I keep once I’m in my circle I’m ready to go! If you'd like to meet with me come on in and see me today!

I am Paisley an outgoing and sweet girl who loves meeting new friends both the two and four-legged kind. I’m ready to fit right in with a forever home and family. If you'd like to have me join your loving family, please submit an adoption questionnaire at Cheyenneanimalshelter.org, or come in and ask to meet me today!

I am Petunia a very sweet little lady, that loves to snuggle. One of my favorite pass times is sitting in my box and sleeping all day long, a good sized cardboard box is definitely a must have if you bring this young lady home. When I am out of my box I will be bugging you for all the food, all the love, and all the attention I can get.

I am- Sam a spunky little kitten with plenty of attitude to go with it. I love to climb on you and sit on your shoulder, and I will always be willing to play. Even though I am a rambunctious kitten I do have my moments when I will just curl up in your lap and take a nap. If you are looking for someone to add a bit of light and a lot of fun to your home look no further.

I am Buttons and cute as a button. My flippy, floppy ears and bunny nose are sure to bring you joy to your life. I’d love to meet you, maybe share a snack and hop around a bit. Come meet me today!