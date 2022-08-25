I am Paisley an outgoing and sweet girl who loves meeting new friends both the two and four-legged kind. I’m ready to fit right in with a forever home and family. If you'd like to have me join your loving family, please submit an adoption questionnaire at Cheyenneanimalshelter.org, or come in and ask to meet me today!

I am Pugsley an older gentleman looking for a home where I can relax and just be a good boy. Having been around the block a few times, I can be selective of the four-legged company I keep and might just prefer to be the only dog in your home. I am sweet and loving dog just looking for my forever home. If you're interested come in and see me today!

I am Bear a great dog who loves everyone I meet. I’m not very high energy but still love my walks! If you'd like to have me join your loving family, please submit an adoption questionnaire at Cheyenneanimalshelter.org, or come in and ask to meet me today!

I am Lucy who came to us all the way from Gillette (I’m not a big traveler). My favorite habits are being held, sitting on your furniture (preferably a piano) and possibly abusing the dog next door. My previous owner said I had some trust issue with strangers and toddlers so a quiet home with older children is just what the doctor ordered. Looking for a new therapist...well the doctor is in. Come visit me today.

I am Pancake andif breakfast is your favorite meal of the day, you should come meet me! I go well with just about everything and am always up for a post-brunch snooze. Come meet me today –you’re sure to fall in love!

I am Buttons and cute as a button. My flippy, floppy ears and bunny nose are sure to bring you joy to your life. I’d love to meet you, maybe share a snack, and hop around a bit. Come meet me today!