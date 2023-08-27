I am Prince - Prince is a handsome 8-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier that is ready for love. This sweet boy has had some rough years and is currently recovering from skin and ear infections, likely due to some untreated allergies. Despite his medical considerations, Prince does a great job at taking his medicine. Plus, once he warms up to someone, Prince is nothing but kisses and cuddles! He would also love to have a partner in crime and would do great with a dog sibling. Ready to give Prince his own kingdom to rule? Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet him today!

I am Merlin - Introducing Merlin! A fun loving pup that is great with all people and enjoys playing more than anything. This 7-month-old American Pit Bull Terrier would make a great companion to an active outdoors lifestyle thanks to his great energy. However, Merlin is quite picky about his dog friends and prefers them not to be on the smaller side. Merlin is ready to be someone’s new best friend so swing by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet this cutie today!

I am Sunshine - Little Miss Sunshine is ready to brighten your day with all her love! Sunshine loves to sunbathe and go on adventures, so if you’re in need of a great hiking buddy, Sunshine is your gal! She is quite the smart pup and has quite a few tricks up her sleeve. Overall, Sunshine wants nothing more than to curl up in your lap and snuggle the day away. Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Miss Sunshine today!

I am Smoky - Are you looking for an indoor/outdoor cat with the cutest little face around? Well, Smoky is your guy! This 8-year-old chunky guy is ready for adventures in your backyard in the morning and snuggles in the afternoon. Come meet Smoky today!

I am Mirando - Mirando is a 6-month-old kitty looking for a new home to roam around in. This little guy can be a bit particular about sharing affection, so we believe he’d prefer to be an indoor/outdoor kind of feline. Mirando has done well living with other cats before, so he may enjoy having some kitty siblings around. If you’re looking for an easy-going kitty cat, Mirando is your guy! Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet him today!

I am Habanero - Habanero is a bit of a spicy lady, and while she may not immediately seek out cuddles or lap time, this cutie can offer a different kind of companionship that requires a patient and understanding heart. If you’re looking for a kitten to work with that will unravel his love in his own time, come meet Habanero at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!