I am Iggy - Iggy is an energetic gal looking to be your new best friend! Iggy is the sweetest but would love to be the center of your attention, so we recommend she joins a home as an only pet. Treats and belly rubs are the way to this little lady’s heart and, once you see her smile, Iggy just steals your heart! Ready to be the best friend little Iggy deserves? Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet her today!

Meet Gojo, a fun-loving 2-year-old German Wirehaired Pointer with lots of energy to spare! This cutie loves to play with other dogs and has no shortage of kisses to give. Gojo is quite the high-energy dog and may be a bit too playful for smaller children and cats, but if you’re looking for the perfect outdoor buddy for all of your adventures, Gojo is your guy! Swing by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet this handsome boy today!

I am Bruno - Sweet Bruno is looking for a new home to heal in! Unfortunately, this loving boy came to us with an injured front leg and needed an amputation. Now, Bruno is healing and adjusting to his new three-legged life very well! He is a big lover boy for adults and kiddos alike, and while he enjoys hanging out with his furry friends, he can be a bit picky about his doggy roommates, so we recommend he be the only pup in the home. If you’re ready to give Bruno some extra TLC on his journey, head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and visit him today!

I am Yuri - Yuri was born a wild cat, and he wants to stay that way! Yuri has never been much of a people person and would prefer to go about life doing things his own way. As a working cat, Yuri can keep your barn, garage, or shop free of unwanted pests. All he needs is food, water, a safe space from the weather, and a short adjustment period to learn where his new home is. If you’re looking for a great working cat, Yuri is your guy! So head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet him today!

I am Mr. Chonkington - With a name like Mr. Chonkington, you know you’re about to meet royalty! This handsome sir is looking for a new kingdom to rule where he can lay in the sun and keep an eye on all of the birds trying to invade his castle. This 10-year-old gentleman would love to have you in

his royal family, so get in your carriage and head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Ebano - Little Ebano is a sweet girl at heart who just needs a little bit of love to come out of her shell. She may come off as shy at first, but with a gentle scratch under her chin, Ebano will melt right into your arms. If you’re ready to help Ebano learn that not all humans are scary, head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet this little lady today.