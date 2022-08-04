I am Lexi who is a sweet older lady dog who loves children, tolerates cats, and prefers not to live with other dogs. I am so sweet and cuddly and am looking for a home that wants a cuddle bud couch potato. My veterinarian believes I may benefit from a hypoallergenic diet to keep me happy and healthy. If you are interested in adopting or fostering me- reach out to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Reese who is as sweet as the candy I am was named after. I love everyone I meet and is the biggest snuggler in town. I get along with most other dogs but would prefer a home without any kitties, please. I can't wait to meet you and sweep you off your feet! Fill out an application to meet me today at cheyenneanimalshelter.org

I am Sasha - Have you been looking for an enthusiastic, motivated companion for all of your outdoor adventures? If so, I’m the girl for you! I have energy to burn and am very athletic. I would thrive in a home with someone who wants to take me places and engage both mentally and physically. I am ball obsessed and might make an excellent flyball player! I get along with people of all ages and other dogs but can be picky about my cat friends.

I am Curious who is a shy girl that isn't enjoying life in the shelter. I would do best as an indoor/outdoor cat with lots of cozy spaces for sunbathing and reading the morning paper. If you're looking for a low-key roommate, come meet me today!

I am Lilliana, a very sweet kitty looking for a loving family to call her own. I enjoy spending my time with my sister, Loxley, and has lived in a home with dog friends before. I’m excellent at playing peek-a-boo and giving snoot boops! Come meet me and Loxley today!

I am Cupcake - You're my honeybunch, sugarplum pumpy-umpy-umpkin, you're my sweetie pie! I would love to meet you today! All critters have waived fees through the end of the month –come visit and fall in love!