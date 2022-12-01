I am Princess who is definitely the belle of the ball. While there hasn't been a magical glass slipper or a prince charming in my story yet, we're just sure the best is yet to come. If you're looking for a new friend to be part of your fairytale, come meet the adorable Princess and see if I could be true love.

I am Ally. I’m a bit of an older gal but plenty of fun! I enjoy the company of my human friends but not so much my doggy friend, I would do best in a home with no other dogs. I love to play and, not to brag, but I can be your best walking companion. Come visit me today!

I am Oreo - Are you looking for a pup to be the sweet spot in your heart? I might just be your guy! Not only am I sweet like a cookie, but am also a very intelligent boy. I heal while on walks and gets along with most other dogs. It is required that I go to a home with no intact male dogs. If you are interested in this sweet cookie, come meet me today or place an application online!

I am Simon who is just a little old man who decided he wants to meet some new friends and see some new sights in his retirement! This snowball is just full of surprises, and I love to play just as much as I love to cuddle. My smile may be a little crooked, but I always say that makes me more charming. Come meet me today!

I am Rowan - Despite being under the weather this year, I am still full of spunk. I’m just looking for a home to spend the holidays and get over my infection with a tinkle ball and a plate of pate. If you are looking for a reason to hide from the family this holiday, then adopt me (or one of my 7 kittens) and spend the holiday with the best company in the world…a cat! Head over to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and visit me today!

I am Ash who is the sweetest, most loving kitty with my human friends. Unfortunately, I am terrified of children, other cats, and dogs. I would love a home I could call my own, where I can be appreciated and loved indefinitely.

I am Wilfred, a big, burly, handsome cat. I come with a bit of an attitude. I may growl and carry on while still giving you head butts and cuddles. I’m not a big fan of other cats either. Come in and meet me before I get snatched up by some lucky person!