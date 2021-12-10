Stella Adoptable Dog

Stella

I am Stella who is an incredibly sweet, timid girl but a love bug once you get to know me. I am two years old catahoula mix who will melt your heart

Dr Watson Adoptable Dog

Dr Watson

I am Dr Watson a sophisticated, handsome 3-year-old Siberian Husky gentleman.  I enjoy playing with other dogs and I haven’t met a person I didn’t like!

Nalu Adoptable Cat

Nalu

I am Nalu a one-year-old fluffy male.  I’m a little guy with a big heart who will warm your lap.

Massachusetts Adoptable Cat

Massachusetts

I am Massachusetts, a ten-year-old male who has had quite a bit of dental work.  I am looking for a place to live out my years.

Kuro Adoptable Cat

Kuro

I am Kuro a one-year-old neutered male.  I am sweet and fluffy, with lots of love to give! I have big harvest moon eyes.

Opal Adoptable Dog

Opal

I am Opal, one of the sweetest dogs at the shelter even though my pouty face says something different.  I am a social butterfly and very affectionate.

Tags