I am Stella who is an incredibly sweet, timid girl but a love bug once you get to know me. I am two years old catahoula mix who will melt your heart

I am Dr Watson a sophisticated, handsome 3-year-old Siberian Husky gentleman. I enjoy playing with other dogs and I haven’t met a person I didn’t like!

I am Nalu a one-year-old fluffy male. I’m a little guy with a big heart who will warm your lap.

I am Massachusetts, a ten-year-old male who has had quite a bit of dental work. I am looking for a place to live out my years.

I am Kuro a one-year-old neutered male. I am sweet and fluffy, with lots of love to give! I have big harvest moon eyes.

I am Opal, one of the sweetest dogs at the shelter even though my pouty face says something different. I am a social butterfly and very affectionate.