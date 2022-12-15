Allie Adoptable Dog

I am Allie, a bit of an older gal but plenty of fun! I love to fetch, play tug of war, and (not to brag) I can be your best walking companion. Toss me a treat and I'll try my best to catch it! I enjoy the company of my human friends, but not so much my doggy friends. Overall, I would do best in a home where I can be a single pup with no other dogs. If you’re looking for a loving, protective pup who enjoys playtime, treats, and lots of love, come visit me at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

Hemi Adoptable Dog

I’m Hemi. Don’t let my grey hairs fool you, I don’t act like an old guy! I love to take walks, play, and get plenty of hugs and love. I am a big baby at heart. Well, I guess I do love a good nap too. Can’t blame me if I snore! If I sound like your type of pup, come hang out with me at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

Fletcher Adoptable Dog

I am Fletcher! Who could possibly resist this smooshy, adorable face! I am a mellow guy who is patiently waiting for a family to call my own. I enjoy playing with most dogs and would love a home with children over the age of 10 years old. I can be a bit timid when I first meet people, but give me a few minutes to loosen up and I’m one big ‘ole snuggly baby! If you are interested in meeting me, please stop by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

Ginger Adoptable Cat

I am Ginger who is a wonderful and affectionate cat. I have had a hard life, having been in and out of this Shelter many times over the past decade. My little life has been marked by turmoil and change, and yet I remain gentle and kind. I eat well and adore being brushed, so a little help from my humans will ease these discomforts for me. I have lived with other animals off and on during my lifetime, but our team here thinks I'd be most happy in a quieter retirement home. I don't have to be your only pet, but I might prefer to be part of a smaller fur family. Give me time to warm up in my new home to acclimate to yet another new beginning and I am sure to shine. Ready to give me another chance? Visit me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

Adele Adoptable Cat

I am Adele! I’m a sweet, senior kitty who is ready to find my new forever home. I am blind and can be a bit set in my ways - but at my age, that’s expected right? I’m hoping to spend my golden years in a nice, warm, loving new home with a family who will love me.

Chewy Adoptable Cat

I am Chewy who is pretty reserved, but we are sure I’ll come out of my shell with enough love and patience. I previously lived with other cats and had no issues. I am a bit on the larger side, so we recommend a diet and plenty of exercises to help me become my best self. If you’re looking for a sweet friend for the holidays, stop by the Shelter and meet me today!

