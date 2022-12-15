I am Allie, a bit of an older gal but plenty of fun! I love to fetch, play tug of war, and (not to brag) I can be your best walking companion. Toss me a treat and I'll try my best to catch it! I enjoy the company of my human friends, but not so much my doggy friends. Overall, I would do best in a home where I can be a single pup with no other dogs. If you’re looking for a loving, protective pup who enjoys playtime, treats, and lots of love, come visit me at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I’m Hemi. Don’t let my grey hairs fool you, I don’t act like an old guy! I love to take walks, play, and get plenty of hugs and love. I am a big baby at heart. Well, I guess I do love a good nap too. Can’t blame me if I snore! If I sound like your type of pup, come hang out with me at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Fletcher! Who could possibly resist this smooshy, adorable face! I am a mellow guy who is patiently waiting for a family to call my own. I enjoy playing with most dogs and would love a home with children over the age of 10 years old. I can be a bit timid when I first meet people, but give me a few minutes to loosen up and I’m one big ‘ole snuggly baby! If you are interested in meeting me, please stop by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Ginger who is a wonderful and affectionate cat. I have had a hard life, having been in and out of this Shelter many times over the past decade. My little life has been marked by turmoil and change, and yet I remain gentle and kind. I eat well and adore being brushed, so a little help from my humans will ease these discomforts for me. I have lived with other animals off and on during my lifetime, but our team here thinks I'd be most happy in a quieter retirement home. I don't have to be your only pet, but I might prefer to be part of a smaller fur family. Give me time to warm up in my new home to acclimate to yet another new beginning and I am sure to shine. Ready to give me another chance? Visit me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

I am Adele! I’m a sweet, senior kitty who is ready to find my new forever home. I am blind and can be a bit set in my ways - but at my age, that’s expected right? I’m hoping to spend my golden years in a nice, warm, loving new home with a family who will love me.

I am Chewy who is pretty reserved, but we are sure I’ll come out of my shell with enough love and patience. I previously lived with other cats and had no issues. I am a bit on the larger side, so we recommend a diet and plenty of exercises to help me become my best self. If you’re looking for a sweet friend for the holidays, stop by the Shelter and meet me today!