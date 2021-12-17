I am Dr Watson a sophisticated, handsome 3-year-old Siberian Husky gentleman. I enjoy playing with other dogs and I haven’t met a person I didn’t like!

I am Tyler a Texan dog who decided to try his luck in finding a home in Wyoming. I am a high energetic guy who does everything with an abundance of excitement.

I am Prince a distinguished older gentleman who is looking for a quiet home to call my own. Even though I am 12 years young I love walks and am quite spunky.

I am Cole a super sweet eight-month-old male who is neutered, vaccinated, has a microchip. I am looking to find my forever lap!

I am Nora a lovely seven-year-old female. I am a domestic shorthair mix wont you give me a fur-ever home?

I am Venus a thirteen-year-old female calico. Don’t let my stern face fool you as I am a real sweetie.