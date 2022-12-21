Fletcher Adoptable Dog

Fletcher

I am Fletcher!  Who could possibly resist this smooshy, adorable face! I am a mellow guy who is patiently waiting for a family to call my own. I enjoy playing with most dogs and would love a home with children over the age of 10 years old. I can be a bit timid when I first meet people but give me a few minutes to loosen up and I’m one big ‘ole snuggly baby! If you are interested in meeting me, please stop by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

Allie Adoptable Dog

Allie

I am Allie, a bit of an older gal but plenty of fun! I love to fetch, play tug of war, and (not to brag) I can be your best walking companion. Toss me a treat and I'll try my best to catch it! I enjoy the company of my human friends, but not so much my doggy friends. Overall, I would do best in a home where I can be a single pup with no other dogs. If you’re looking for a loving, protective pup who enjoys playtime, treats, and lots of love, come visit me at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

Pistol Adoptable Dog

Pistol

I am Pistol – If you are looking for a handsome boy with squishy cheeks? I am a sweet, loving dog that is looking for a new home. I’m a true ladies’ man and would prefer to be the only guy (dog that is) in the home. I love treats and will warm up to you with a little attention. I’m a good boy that will easily settle in a new home, but my fun pup energy might slip out every now and then! Come meet me at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

Binx Adoptable Cat

Binx

I am Binx who was a barn cat before coming to the Shelter and wanted nothing to do with people, but over time I’ve realized pets aren't so bad. Still timid, we believe I would do best in a calm household, probably as the only animal in the home too. Once I’ve warmed up to you, I will meow the day away! I’ve still got an independent spirit, but I'll let you know when I want attention. Come meet me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

Jr jr Adoptable Cat

Jr jr

I am Jr Jr who is a sweet, mature adult male cat. I’ve enjoyed food a little too much in my previous life, giving me a very rolly polly appearance. I am ready to learn more of a healthy lifestyle, including a healthy diet and exercise. While I’m a bit shy at first, once I warm up to you, I am nothing but purrs! Ready to take me home? Visit me at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

Mort Adoptable Rabbit

Mort

I am Mort - After hearing stories about the wide world while living in my large warren up north, this I was given the chance to see what was out there. I jumped at the chance to come to Cheyenne and am now looking for a home! With a nose for adventure and a desire to change the world (or at least their enclosure space), I may have Thumper beat! Come visit me (or one of my sisters Dory & Nemo) at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

