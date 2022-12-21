I am Fletcher! Who could possibly resist this smooshy, adorable face! I am a mellow guy who is patiently waiting for a family to call my own. I enjoy playing with most dogs and would love a home with children over the age of 10 years old. I can be a bit timid when I first meet people but give me a few minutes to loosen up and I’m one big ‘ole snuggly baby! If you are interested in meeting me, please stop by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Allie, a bit of an older gal but plenty of fun! I love to fetch, play tug of war, and (not to brag) I can be your best walking companion. Toss me a treat and I'll try my best to catch it! I enjoy the company of my human friends, but not so much my doggy friends. Overall, I would do best in a home where I can be a single pup with no other dogs. If you’re looking for a loving, protective pup who enjoys playtime, treats, and lots of love, come visit me at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Pistol – If you are looking for a handsome boy with squishy cheeks? I am a sweet, loving dog that is looking for a new home. I’m a true ladies’ man and would prefer to be the only guy (dog that is) in the home. I love treats and will warm up to you with a little attention. I’m a good boy that will easily settle in a new home, but my fun pup energy might slip out every now and then! Come meet me at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Binx who was a barn cat before coming to the Shelter and wanted nothing to do with people, but over time I’ve realized pets aren't so bad. Still timid, we believe I would do best in a calm household, probably as the only animal in the home too. Once I’ve warmed up to you, I will meow the day away! I’ve still got an independent spirit, but I'll let you know when I want attention. Come meet me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

I am Jr Jr who is a sweet, mature adult male cat. I’ve enjoyed food a little too much in my previous life, giving me a very rolly polly appearance. I am ready to learn more of a healthy lifestyle, including a healthy diet and exercise. While I’m a bit shy at first, once I warm up to you, I am nothing but purrs! Ready to take me home? Visit me at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Mort - After hearing stories about the wide world while living in my large warren up north, this I was given the chance to see what was out there. I jumped at the chance to come to Cheyenne and am now looking for a home! With a nose for adventure and a desire to change the world (or at least their enclosure space), I may have Thumper beat! Come visit me (or one of my sisters Dory & Nemo) at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!