Colet Adoptable Cat

Colet

I am Colet a super sweet kitty who was hit by a car.  Our in-house medical team has worked diligently to cure me, and I show my gratefulness every day!  

Albus Adoptable Cat

Albus

I am Albus a ten-year-old neutered male.  I’m very handsome and expect to be treated as the "most handsome cat in the world."   

Max Adoptable Dog

Max

I am Max a pint-sized pup with a quart sized personality.  I am little shy but enjoy playing with other small dogs. Cats are ok but probably not young children.

Rayna Adoptable Dog

Rayna

I am Rayna a fun and goofy girl looking my forever home.  I am smart, know a few basic tricks and eager to learn more.  I would love an adventurous, outdoorsy family.

Ruger Adoptable Dog

Ruger

I am Ruger an energetic youngster looking for an active family without small children. I am learning some manners. I need a home with plenty of exercise and consistent training. 

Venus Adoptable Cat

Venus

I am Venus a beautiful thirteen-year-old female who loves to be petted!  I am looking for a kind heart and lap to live out my "golden" years. 

Make a donation in honor of a person or pet and we'll send them a card to let them know of your thoughtful gift!

We wish to thank all of you who help us care for the over 5,000 animals each year! 

