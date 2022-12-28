I am Sammy who is a love bug that is looking for some holiday cheer. My choice circle of friends should include only male dogs (I’m not into sharing the limelight with another female pup) and absolutely no cats (they ruin all my fun.) I have a lot of energy, so I might do better with bigger kids that can respect my space and size. Also respect my tail, cause it never stops wagging! Come visit me today, and I will definitely give you lots of love this holiday season.

Hi friends, I'm Bruno! I am looking for a quieter home than my previous one. I was a little overwhelmed with the children and other dogs, especially because I can be a bit protective of my food. That being said, I am a super sweet boy that loves walks and plenty of scratches. I will be a great family dog for a family with older kids that can respect my space. Come and meet my handsome face today!

I am Jr Jr a sweet, mature adult neutered male cat. I have enjoyed food a bit too much in my previous life, resulting in a very rolly polly appearance, adorable nonetheless! I am ready to learn a more healthy lifestyle which includes a healthy diet and add in some exercise. I am a bit shy at first, but once you slide me a treat, I am is nothing but love and purrs!

I am Rowan a sweet momma that is excited for a new home after being found living on the streets with my 7 kittens. I am finishing up treatment for a skin fungal disease, but would much prefer to take my meds at home. I’m a wonderful snuggler and can't wait to meet my new family. Come visit me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

I am Cocoa who after hearing stories about the wide world while living in my large warren up north, I was given the chance to see what was out there. I jumped at the chance to come to Cheyenne and am now looking for a home! With a nose for adventure and a desire to change the world (or at least my enclosure space), I may have Thumper beat! Come visit me (or one of my sisters) at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Nemo a big turtle gal who is looking for a new home! I along with my sister Dory, are both aquatic turtles that will need a sizeable space. We are comfortable being handled and shouldn't be expected to grow much larger. Come meet them today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!