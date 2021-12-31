I am Juno, a 9 year old male orange tabby cat. If you are looking for a sweet guy to warm your lap and fill your new year with love and companionship, look no further.

I am Stewart, a “little” mouse but I have a big heart. If you are looking for a new furry friend, think of me. Want feathers instead? I have some duck friends too!

I am Yule, a one year old male tabby cat. As part of the barn patrol crew, I want to remind you if you need critter control my pals and I are ready to go to work.

I am Dusty! I love to cuddle and hide under blankets. I am an expert at hide and seek.

I am Rayna, a one year old terrier cross. I would love an active forever family to call my own. I am super smart and already know basic commands.

I am Ember a four year old German Shepherd cross. I am an active girl that would love to be your exercise or adventure partner.