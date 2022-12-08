I am Daisy, a shy lady looking for a special home. I’m quite nervous around new people and would prefer a home that is adults-only, with male-only dogs, and no chickens, please. Once I get to know you, I am full of love and have plenty to share! If you are looking for a dog that is worth the work, and the wait, then come visit with me today.

I am Skyler, and I am a bundle of energy and joy. I would do best in a home with another dog to play with, I love my dog friends and enjoy their company! Not cats, though, I might be too much for them. I prefer the outdoors over confined spaces, and I love to sit in laps, despite me not being so small anymore. I also love simply being by my person’s side. I would do best in a home with older kids due to my initial wariness of new people, and I prefer women. If you’d like to give this oversized lap dog a chance, please come visit me at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

I am Hemi - Don’t let my grey hairs fool you, I don’t act like an old guy! I love to take walks and hugs and sniffs, I’m a big baby at heart. Well, I guess I do love a good nap too. Can’t blame me if I snore!

I am Barn Cat Montana, I’m a sweet little barn cat looking for a job! I’m a hard worker who is ready to help clear your garage or barn of pests. I’m quite independent but as long as I have food, water, and a warm safe place to live, I’ll be happy!

I am Rowan, despite being under the weather this year, I am still full of spunk. I am just looking for a home to spend the holidays and get over my infection with a tinkle ball and a plate of pate. If you are looking for a reason to hide from the family this holiday, then adopt me (or one of my 7 kittens) and spend the holiday with the best company in the world...a cat! Head over to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and visit me today!

I am Fang, who is the cutest, most adorable kitty ever! Don’t let the teeth fool you, this little fluff ball is super playful and loves to love. I am especially adamant about head scratches! Come on into the shelter to meet me, a handsome, adventurous senior today!