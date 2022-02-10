I am Mazzie if you and your other dog is looking for a new best friend, I might be the girl for you! I am a shy and delicate little flower who is looking for a patient family that will give me time to come out of my shell. I thrive in the company of outgoing, people-savvy dogs and need to go to a home that has another dog to teach me the ways of the world. I love to run and am very fast so a securely fenced yard is a must for me!

I am Winston a food-motivated goof of a dog who would make a wonderful best friend. I’m a little nervous when meeting new people but am playful and sweet once I warm up. I’m a handsome boy would love a home of my own.

I am Pongo, a dashing four-year-old Border Collie mix looking to find the perfect family. I’m a very energetic boy who loves adventures and being outside. Along with being a fan of fun, I am also always up for a good snuggle session.

I am Claire a real cutie and sweetheart. I am an adorable two-year-old cat who aspires to be a professional napper and is more than happy to coach my humans in the art. Along with my above average nap-time skill, I enjoy treats and reminding you when it’s dinner time.

I am Cordero a shy, timid little guy who isn't used to much human handling. I am in training here at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter-- slowly learning how to be a pet cat. I still have a long way to go, but a loving heart and kind home may help me reach my goal. I may also be trainable as a barn cat-- learning to help keep your barn/ garage/ or shop free of mice. If you aren't needing someone to cuddle, but willing to take the time to train me to do a good job- I might be for you.

I am Olaf, along with my sister Cleo would fit into a home where we can lounge and just love their people. I am a very sweet and shy lady who loves treats and curling up in a good sunny spot. Come meet me and my sister Cleo and let us melt your heart.