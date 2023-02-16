Hello, my name is Hamilton! I'm super sweet and shy and it might take some time to warm up to you, but as soon as I do, I will be your best friend! I love giving big hugs and kisses and spending time cuddling with my human friends. I'm quite shy towards other dogs, and honestly shy of the wind, so I'm looking for a calm environment to call my home. I'd also like to live with a calmer doggy friend who will respect my space. I'm super friendly and would love to go on some adventures with my future family. Visit me at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and give me some treats and cuddles today!

I am Bruno - Bruno is one sweet pup who loves to play fetch, eat plenty of treats, and receive lots of love! Bruno enjoys going on walks with his human friends, as well as his fair share of scratches and cuddles. He would prefer a quieter home than his previous one, as it was a bit overwhelming being around young children and other dogs. Overall, it would be best if Bruno went to a home as a single pup with older children who can respect his space. Looking for a family dog? Bruno’s your guy! Come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Bruno today!

I am Spruce who is a sweet, old pup who has seen some rough times. I am missing one eye and is completely blind in the other. I had an old hip injury that was left untreated, so I recently underwent surgery to make that joint more comfortable for me. Despite all these hardships, I am such a loving and happy boy! I need a little extra TLC, but is ready for a nice, warm home where I can retire and be a snuggly lap dog for the rest of my days! I am currently in foster care so, if you're interested in meeting me, contact the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and we will be happy to set up a meeting time!

Sweet Tessie is ready for a new home! This charming little lady loves kids and doesn't mind hanging out with dogs. Her previous home reported that she had a tendency to tinkle outside the litter box, however, she's been keeping her area very clean and uses the litter box very well here at the Shelter. She is the most low-key, easy-going cat you will get the pleasure to snuggle with. She also loves playing with string toys. Come meet Tessie at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

Hi, I'm Smokey! I am a sweet older lady that is looking for a home to retire to. I love a good snuggle and could use a good brushing, but I will gladly purr for you as payment! I am currently undergoing treatment for a urinary tract infection, but I take my medication well and would much prefer to do that in a nice home. Please come down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet me today!

I am Tofu - Don't let my name fool you, I am a big, beefy boy! A handsome guy with lots of love and snuggles to give. I will definitely bulk up the snuggle and purrs in your home. My sweet eyes solicit pets all day long! Head on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and come snuggle with me today!