I am Sid! A goofy, gangly guy who is living in a foster home while patiently waiting for my new family to find me. I am in foster with several other dogs and get along well with these dogs most of the time but have a tendency to resource guard and will require some structure if living with other dogs. I can be shy at first, so a home with older children will be best. I am a phenomenal dog that has been crate trained and house trained!

I am Stella. Despite my extra-large size, I’m a very mellow girl. I can be a little bit shy, but once I warm up to you, I’m a 100% a love-bug. I need to be the only dog in the home and get along well with children over 14 years old (little children can be very loud and scary).

I am Will, a handsome lad looking for my forever home, I am a very smart dog with lots of energy. I’m best suited for a home with older children. I have had lots of fun out in our doggie play groups and would love to meet any new fur sibling. I’m easy to train and picks up new commands quickly. I do have a big personality that comes off strong and would benefit from a very loving, but structured home. If you're looking for a new best friend who is easy to train, I’m your man... well dog. I’ve become fast friends with several of my caretakers at the shelter and they would lover to answer any questions you have, so go ahead and fill out our online application today!

I am Zane was once the wild kitty of the west. He is slowly learning to mellow with the loving attention of the staff here at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. If you can get past his gruff exterior, he really is a gentle soul.. If you would like a chance at taming this little guy, get your application in today!

Zane would likely do best in a quiet home without children or dogs. He may do well with an outgoing cat companion.

I am Olaf, along with my sister Cleo would fit into a home where we can lounge and just love their people. I am a very sweet and shy lady who loves treats and curling up in a good sunny spot. Come meet me and my sister Cleo and let us melt your heart.

I am Blaze a fiery little Guinea Pig who is a charmer. I enjoy all the snacks and will make a great buddy when it comes to lounging around. Come meet me today; you’re certain to fall in love!