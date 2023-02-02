For Mowgli age is truly just a number! This guy might have a lot of birthday candles, but he also has a lot of energy! He's a play-hard/nap-hard kinda guy. You can't blame him if he snores a bit too. Because of his energy, he might do better in a home with older kids. He is tolerant of other doggies, but at his age, he's a little over it. Come meet this happy man today!

Who’s the bestest boy? Well Patches, of course! This adorable 5-year-old, Terrier/Pit Bull mix is truly the sweetest pup around and is so excited to find a new home and family to love. Patches loves to run around and play but, even more so, he loves attention and cuddles! Unfortunately, somewhere in his life, Patches suffered from an injury that resulted in long-term brain damage. While this damage does have any apparent effect on his happiness, Patches will live with this for the rest of his life. Despite this, Patches is as happy and outgoing as ever! He just needs a little support along the way. If you’re looking for a dog who will love you unconditionally, come meet Patches at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

Goofy is a sweet boy that can be shy at first but warms up over time with some love and treats. Despite his appearance, Goofy loves to impersonate a husky when he really gets going. Goofy truly lives up to his name! He is also quite the hiking partner. Goofy has never lived with kids or cats, so proper introductions will be a must. Come meet Goofy today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

Everyone, meet Tuff! Tuff is usually a very happy and outgoing cat. However, he is a bit afraid of dogs, loud noises, and vet trips so he has been on the shy side here at the Shelter. Tuff is finally starting to warm up and trust people again and is ready to find a new home to explore. Come meet this cutie at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

Luke is a handsome fellow that is currently looking for a low-stress home. He is not always a fan of other dogs and cats but may do okay with a slow, gentle introduction to a calm furry friend. He would love nothing more than to sleep by the window and watch the snowflakes as they fall. If you’re looking for a sweet, adorable companion this winter, come visit Luke at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

Sweet Tessie is ready for a new home! This sweet lady loves kids and doesn’t mind other dogs. She only has one bad habit and that’s poor litter box hygiene, but she's working on it! Other than that, Tessie is the most lowkey, easy-going cat you will ever have the pleasure of snuggling with. Come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet Tessie today!