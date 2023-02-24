I am Bailey! Bailey is one loving lady! This 8-year-old Bloodhound/German Shepherd mix is as sweet and curious as can be. Bailey is well-trained and would love to accompany your music with her vocals. She is very sweet to kids and, with the proper introduction, can do well with other dogs and cats. While Bailey has a few allergies, she is as ready as ever to find a wonderful new home to join. If Bailey sounds like your gal, come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet her today!

I am Penelope who is a beautiful 2-year-old, Catahoula Leopard mix who joined us all the way from Gillette. While she is a little timid upon first meeting someone, with time and patience, she blossoms into a very sweet and loving girl. Penelope doesn’t really care to have other dogs in the home, so we recommend she be your one and only true love. Due to her nervousness around new people, we also recommend she joins a home with older children around 12 years of age or older. If you’re looking for a beauty to add to your home, come visit Penelope today!

Johnny is a sweet senior gentleman looking for a home to kick up his paws and relax in. He doesn’t mind other dogs so much, as long as he doesn’t have to share his food. He isn’t as rambunctious as he once was and is content to rest on his favorite bed or go for a chill, relaxed walk. This sweet boy just started on some medication for his arthritis, so expect his energy to pick up as he gets more comfortable! Johnny is currently in foster care so, if you would like to meet him, give the Cheyenne Animal Shelter a call today!

Everyone, meet Tuff! Tuff is a big guy who really wants to find a new home. Despite being a “Tuff” guy, he’s quite afraid of dogs and other cats, so foster care was a better option for him. Tuff loves his treats, playing with laser pointers, and getting plenty of head and goatee rubs. That’s right, he has a goatee! Once Tuff is done playing, he enjoys laying down and spending quality time with you. If there is room for a Tuff guy in your life? Give the Cheyenne Animal Shelter a call today to set up an appointment!

Meet Donovan, a shy 2-year-old kitty who would love a quiet home to relax in. He is a bit shy at first but will warm up in no time. Donovan is

looking for someone who will give him time to understand that people are okay. With a slow introduction, Donovan could do well with another cat in the home. Come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet him today!

I am Smokey who is a sweet older lady who is looking for a sweet home to retire to. She loves a good snuggle and could use a good brushing but will gladly purr for you as payment. Smokey will need some special care because she doesn’t always get along with a typical cat box, but her friends at the Shelter will send her new parent’s home with plenty of information and resources! Head over to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today and meet Smokey! She cannot wait to meet you.