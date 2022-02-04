I am Mazzie if you and your other dog is looking for a new best friend, I might be the girl for you! I am a shy and delicate little flower who is looking for a patient family that will give me time to come out of my shell. I thrive in the company of outgoing, people-savvy dogs and need to go to a home that has another dog to teach me the ways of the world. I love to run and am very fast so a securely fenced yard is a must for me!

I am Winston a food-motivated goof of a dog who would make a wonderful best friend. I’m a little nervous when meeting new people but am playful and sweet once I warm up. I’m a handsome boy would love a home of my own.

I am Pongo, a dashing four-year-old Border Collie mix looking to find the perfect family. I’m a very energetic boy who loves adventures and being outside. Along with being a fan of fun, I am also always up for a good snuggle session.

I am Stewie a senior Pug mix looking for a warm bed to curl up in. I am a master lounger and would enjoy a good binge-watching session of your favorite shows. I am an old man who can show you a few things when it comes to kicking back and taking in life! Come see meet me–you won’t regret it.

I am Zing a spicy little jalapeno of a kitten. I’m slowly learning to mellow with the loving attention of the staff, but I still have a long way to go. I may also be trainable as a barn cat, learning to help keep your barn/ garage/ or shop free of mice. If you aren't needing someone to cuddle, but willing to take the time to train me to do a good job- I might be for you.

I am Cleo, one opinionated lady! I would make an excellent security guard as I’m not afraid of anyone or anything and won't take no for an answer. I will zealously guard my domain from other animals (dogs, cats, squirrels it makes no difference), and I have the claws to back it up with. I am used to being indoors/outdoors; but doesn't share her space well with others. If you are willing to abide by my rules and not have any other pets or children, and only touch me on my terms, I will allow you to live in peace. However, I may also do just as well having my own garage, barn, or workshop to guard in exchange for the occasional petting session, food, water, and shelter.