I am Hemsworth Pickett the 3rd - Everyone, meet Hemsworth Pickett the 3rd! Hemsworth is a bit of a shy guy at first, but with a treat or two, he opens up and shows all the love he has to give. This pup loves his food more than anything. Hemsworth enjoys digging around for treats, even if he’s not the best at finding them. He also is quite a great listener to commands! Does Hemsworth Pickett the 3rd sound like your next best friend? Come meet him at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Bruno - Bruno is one sweet pup who loves to play fetch, eat plenty of treats, and receive lots of love! Bruno enjoys going on walks with his human friends, as well as his fair share of scratches and cuddles. He would prefer a quieter home than his previous one, as it was a bit overwhelming being around young children and other dogs. Overall, it would be best if Bruno went to a home as a single pup with older children who can respect his space. Looking for a family dog? Bruno’s your guy! His adoption fee is completely sponsored, so come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Bruno today!

I am Rolo - Rolo is an incredibly sweet dog, but quite shy at first. She is weary of strangers, but treats are the key to her heart! Once she warms up to you, be ready for a boatload of kisses, cuddles, and snuggles. Her leash training may need a bit of work due to her timidness, but she is quite a curious gal. If Rolo sounds like the right fit for you, come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet her today!

I am Tessie - Sweet Tessie is ready for a new home! This charming little lady loves kids and doesn’t mind hanging out with other dogs. Other than some trouble using the litterbox, Tessie is the most lowkey, easygoing cat you will get the pleasure of snuggling with! Plus, she doesn’t mind an extra treat once in a while. Come meet Tessie at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Tuff - Everyone, meet Tuff! This dapper gentleman is usually a pretty outgoing and happy cat. However, with a fear of dogs, loud noises, and vet trips, the Shelter has been a bit of a scary place for him. Right now, Tuff is in foster care enjoying the quiet, calm home life and hoping that, soon enough, he’ll be joining his forever home. If you’d like to meet Tuff, call the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today to set up an appointment today!

I am Drax. Drax is a super sweet boy with a big and plentiful heart. Having been out on the streets for a while, Drax is longing for the day he can just sit in a sunny window while receiving plenty of love, cuddles, and scratches. Drax would love it if you came and visited him at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!