Hi friends, I'm Bruno! I am looking for a quieter home than my previous one. I was a little overwhelmed with the children and other dogs, especially because I can be a bit protective of my food. That being said, I am a super sweet boy that loves walks and plenty of scratches. I will be a great family dog for a family with older kids that can respect my space. Come and meet my handsome face today!

I am Snow - Hello, my name is Snow! I came in with my doggy friend, Enzo, a bit ago. We were both alone together for a while so I can be a bit shy at first, but I warm up really fast and enjoy getting lots of love! One of my favorite things is being a good boy that loves to talk and play around, putting smiles on faces, and sharing all the love I have to give. I do well with other dogs, but some don’t want to play with me because I can be a little high-energy during playtime. I am a very well-mannered guy that wants nothing more than to be loved and give love, so come meet me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

I am Sydney - Looking for a fun, bouncy pup? Miss Sydney has all the hound qualities, the energy, the voice, and the sweetness. She LOVES her treats and that will come in handy because she could stand to learn a few new manners. She loves all people and other doggies! However, due to her history of being an outdoor dog with fun things to chase, it is recommended that she not live with cats or near chickens. Ready to meet this adorable gal? Come meet her today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

I am Winston - Winston is a regal, old, cuddly teddy bear of a cat. He weighs in close to 17 lbs. and is nothing short of a sweetheart! Winston came from a shelter in Casper and is ready to find his next lap to sit in. He has tested positive for Feline Leukemia and shouldn’t directly live with other cats until he has completed further testing. He is currently the picture of health (despite a little extra padding and needing his teeth brushed.) He loves to be pet and held, and to show off his yoga poses! Come to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Winston today!

I am Phoebe - Phoebe is a sweet older gal that is looking for a gentle home to retire in. She would love a sunny window and a few extra kitty treats at night. Bring her home today! Sweet Phoebe is currently in foster with her bonded pair Piper so, if you would like to visit with her, please call the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to set up an appointment!

I am Barn Cat Squidward - We don’t know if Squidward can play the clarinet, but she can catch mice! Squidward would do best as a garage/barn cat, as she isn’t much of a lap kitty. If you’re looking for a mouser this winter, come by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Squidward today!