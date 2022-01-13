I am Tyler who is pretty much excited about everything. I am treat motivated and with the help of the shelter staff I am is learning some impulse control and manners.

I am Frieda a year-old boxer mix. I love treats, playing and going for walks. I am looking for an active home that will take me on adventures.

I am Bubbas a handsome year-and-a-half-old American Pit Bull mix who will melt your heart. I really enjoy playing with toys, have learned some basic obedience commands.

I am Stewart, an adorable and sweet male mouse who would love to be part of your family. I love snacks and a good roll in my exercise ball.

I am Snoopy a three-year-old shorthair kitty who adores attention and has the cutest quirky mustache marking that is sure to make you swoon. In true cat nature, I love to explore.

I am Tommy who hates being cooped up in a kennel and can look a bit grumpy at first. However, once I get in your lap, I love pets.