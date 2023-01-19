I am Mowgli - Age is truly just a number for Mowgli! This guy might have a lot of birthday candles, but he also has a lot of energy! He's a play-hard/nap-hard kinda guy. You can't blame him if he snores a bit too. Because of his energy, he might do better in a home with older kids. He is tolerant of other doggies, but at his age, he's a little over it. Come meet this happy man today!

I am Snickers - Miss Snickers is ready to be your new couch buddy! Although she might need a lift up to the couch, she will be more than happy to snuggle the whole day away. Snickers could use a few, gentle walks each day to try and lose a few pounds, but of course, her little legs can only take her so far. Come pet the softest ears today!

We are Malfoy and Weasley- Malfoy and Weasley are 7-month-old, Terrier/American Pit Bull mix pups and are simply the sweetest! Found as strays, these two brothers are indeed a perfect pair and are waiting to find their new home together.

Weasley and Malfoy are incredibly gentle, goofy, and loving, and would prefer to on their adventures in life as a duo. Although Malfoy is blind, this brave boy takes the lead to show his brother Weasley that the world isn’t as scary as it may seem. We are hoping to find a wonderful adopter who will bring both pups into their family with nothing but love and snuggles to give. If you would like to meet these two sweethearts, head on over to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am I am Winston - Winston is a regal, old, cuddly teddy bear of a cat. He weighs in close to 17 lbs. and is nothing short of a sweetheart! Winston came from a shelter in Casper and is ready to find his next lap to sit in. He has tested positive for Feline Leukemia and shouldn’t directly live with other cats until he has completed further testing. He is currently the picture of health (despite a little extra weight).

I am Phoebe, a sweet older gal that is looking for a gentle home to retire in. She would love a sunny window and a few extra kitty treats at night. Bring her home today! Sweet Phoebe is currently in foster with her bonded pair Piper so, if you would like to visit with her, please call the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to set up an appointment!