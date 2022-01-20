I am Mazzie a shy and delicate little flower who is looking for a patient family that will give me time to come out of my shell. I will thrive in the company of outgoing, people-savvy dogs and needs to go to a home that has another dog to teach her the ways of the world. I love to run, and am very fast so a securely fenced yard is a must for me!

I am Bubbas a handsome year-and-a-half-old American Pit Bull mix who will melt your heart. I really enjoy playing with toys, have learned some basic obedience commands.

I am Pongo, a dashing four-year-old Border Collie mix looking to find the perfect family. I’m a very energetic boy who loves adventures and being outside. Along with being a fan of fun, I am always up for a good snuggle session.

I am Stewart, an adorable and sweet male mouse who would love to be part of your family. I love snacks and a good roll in my exercise ball.

I am Aurora a princess of a cat would love to come home and cuddle with you. I am a senior kitty looking for a home where I can rule the kingdom as the only cat and get all the attention that I deserve.

I am Pow - Pow a gorgeous year-old cat looking for a quiet home. I enjoy curling up in a cozy bed and would make a wonderful kitty companion.