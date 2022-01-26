I am Mazzie if you and your other dog is looking for a new best friend, I might be the girl for you! I am a shy and delicate little flower who is looking for a patient family that will give me time to come out of my shell. I thrive in the company of outgoing, people-savvy dogs and need to go to a home that has another dog to teach me the ways of the world. I love to run and am very fast so a securely fenced yard is a must for me!

I am Winston a food-motivated goof of a dog who would make a wonderful best friend. I’m a little nervous when meeting new people but am playful and sweet once I warm up. I’m a handsome boy would love a home of my own.

I am Pongo, a dashing four-year-old Border Collie mix looking to find the perfect family. I’m a very energetic boy who loves adventures and being outside. Along with being a fan of fun, I am also always up for a good snuggle session.

I am Stewie a senior Pug mix looking for a warm bed to curl up in. I am a master lounger and would enjoy a good binge-watching session of your favorite shows. I am an old man who can show you a few things when it comes to kicking back and taking in life! Come see meet me–you won’t regret it.

I am Phantom a five-year-old female kitty looking for my forever home. I enjoy most cat-like things, such as curling up in a good hiding spot and lounging around for hours. If you are in search of a kitty companion, fill out an application and meet me today.

I am Haunt a year-old female cat who would love to meet you today! I am an adorable little thing that is just looking for the perfect home to call my own.