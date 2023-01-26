For Mowgli age is truly just a number! This guy might have a lot of birthday candles but he also has a lot of energy! He's a play-hard/nap-hard kinda guy. You can't blame him if he snores a bit too. Because of his energy, he might do better in a home with older kids. He is tolerant of other doggies, but at his age, he's a little over it. Come meet this happy man today!

Everyone, meet Itchy Ben! This 5-year-old, Terrier/Pit Bull mix is a very sweet and loving boy, who loves his pets and scratches. Ben joined us at the Shelter pretty, well, itchy due to his allergies. Now, with a special diet and allergy meds, Ben is no longer itchy! We suppose you can just call him Ben then. Aside from his allergies, Ben is super playful and loves his outdoor time where he can bask in the sun with his friends. Ben would love to go to a caring home that can reciprocate the pure love he gives. Ready to meet Itchy Ben? Come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

Looking for a fun, bouncy pup? Miss Sydney has all the hound qualities; the energy, the voice, and the sweetness. She LOVES her treats and that will come in handy because she could stand to learn a few new manners. She loves all people and other doggies! However, due to her history of being an outdoor dog with things to chase, it is recommended that she not live with cats or near chickens. Ready to meet this adorable gal? Come meet her today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

Have you met Sheba? Sheba is more on the outgoing side, however, she is a little shy around newcomers. Don’t let that steer you away though! Sheba warms up very quickly, especially with some tasty treats and good conversation. She knows her commands and is quite easy to handle as well. Sheba would do best in a home with older children, as she doesn’t have much experience with younger kids. She also would prefer being the only animal in the household, although, with proper introduction and time, Sheba may do well with a companion. Sheba also enjoys chasing livestock, so she will need a secure yard to keep her out of trouble. Come meet this sweet girl at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

Plankton is a 5-month-old kitty, has been free-floating for most of his life. Now, he is slowly starting to learn that humans aren’t all that bad! Plankton is looking for a calm and caring home that will give him the time he needs to blossom and learn to love. Soon enough, you may just have a cuddle lap kitty! Come visit Plankton at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

Everyone, meet Tuff! Tuff is usually a very happy and outgoing cat. However, he is a bit afraid of dogs, loud noises, and vet trips so he has been on the shy side here at the Shelter. Tuff is finally starting to warm up and trust people again and is ready to find a new home to explore. Come meet this cutie at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!