Hi friends, I'm Bruno! I am looking for a quieter home than my previous one. I was a little overwhelmed with the children and other dogs, especially because I can be a bit protective of my food. That being said, I am a super sweet boy that loves walks and plenty of scratches. I will be a great family dog for a family with older kids that can respect my space. Come and meet my handsome face today!

I am Bandit! This handsome boy is a bundle of energy and joy once he gets to know you. First thing first though, he is a lady's man (sorry fellas he’s just not that into you). He would do best in a home with another dog to play with, however like most of us when he is tired, he really wants a friend that respects his personal space. Cats you ask? Bandit would prefer no cats as he would probably be too much for them; we doubt they would enjoy the chase as much as he would. He is not a huge fan of confined spaces and prefers the great outdoors. So when the summer hits, be ready to go off on great adventures! And once he gets into his routine, enjoy the oversized lap dog you adopted. All in all, Bandit is a catch for the right person, come in and see if it is you!

I am Enzo. I am a very loving and fast learning youngin. I came in with my buddy snow not too long ago. We were on our own for a little while so, I am still a bit timid, but I warm up pretty quickly. I would prefer to live in a home without any younger children. Come and meet me today!

I am Cinder who is a sweet, nervous gentleman is looking for a new home! I have lived with my brother Leo since they were babies and gave each other plenty of love and warmth in the meantime. While Leo has been adopted, I’m is still looking for a warm, quiet place to come out of his shell. Ready to give me a new home? Come visit me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

I am Mr. Cat - Have you ever seen a more handsome gentleman with a mustache? I’m a pretty easygoing guy that enjoys all people and other cats. While I don’t typically enjoy doggy friends, we can always try a slow introduction and see how it goes. I would love to go home for the New Year and Mr. Fancy Cat at all your parties! Currently, Mr. Cat is in foster care so, if you would like to meet me, call the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Velveteen! This sweet rabbit is looking for a new home. I was rescued from a hoarding situation, where I lived with 25 other rabbits. I have been spayed, to prevent a similar future, and is ready to settle down on my own. I don’t love being handled, but is very clean! If you are looking for a fuzzy little friend, come meet Ms. Velveteen today!