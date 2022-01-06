Dame Judi Dench is an old soul who truly only wants to cuddle up with a good book or show and snacks. She loves people-watching, soft blankets and obviously - snacks! Faithful servants will be rewarded with chatty conversation and adoring head-boops.

Juno- an eight-year-old male. (In this writer's opinion - orange cats are the friendliest! Mark my words!) You won't be disappointed!

Rosalita is a 12-year-old female just looking for a nice warm lap to enjoy. Look at those beautiful green eyes.

Max is a one-year-old chihuahua mix. He loves cats and other dogs who adjust their play to his size. Unfortunately, not a great dog with small children!

Stella Rose is a two-year-old female cane corso/mix. She is quite wiggly but will calm down for a good head rub!

Herb, an eight-year-old mastiff mix. This distinguished, older gentleman is ready for his forever family and a big comfy couch to snuggle up on this winter. Herb still has a lot of pep in his step and loves a good game of tug!

Jordan's Way Live Fundraiser - January 25, 2022 6-10 p.m.

Fur Ball -- "Jurassic Bark" - April 23, 2022