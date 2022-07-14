I am Baron a handsome, lovable guy who is patiently waiting for the right family. I have not experienced very much life outside of the shelter and my previous home, so I’m looking for a home with an outgoing, confident dog that can help me gain some confidence of my own. I will be happiest with children over the age of 10. I have attempted to escape from yards here at CAS and will need a family that is willing to supervise me in the yard or take me on leashed walks. If your home and lifestyle sound like a good fit for me, stop by today to meet me!

I am Marmalade a handsome speckled hunk. I live up to the sweetness of my name. I’m a good boy that will give you kisses all day if you let me. I’m a cuddle bug would love to have a family to call my own. If this is, you please fill out an application online of come in and meet me today.

I am Fats Domino an outgoing playful boy but also enjoys being lazy and lounging around. If you've ever seen a good bromance movie with a comedic sidekick, then you have a good idea of what you're in for with me at your side. I love everyone (though I do get nervous and bark at people from my kennel sometimes). I can be both the life of the party and intuitive, sensitive companion. I know several commands and walk well on a leash. Come see why CAS love me!

I am Popcorn who is everyone's favorite treat! I am an older gentleman of a cat looking for someone to kick back on the couch with. I go great with movies and lounging and is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.

I am Carl who can come off as a grumpy old man, but everyone knows I’m a big softy. I’m your typical older gentleman who might complain when you don't rake up your leaves or when the price of gas goes up a few cents, but I will sit and talk about the weather and get pets all day. This older cat could be the cribbage partner you've been searching for.

I am Eleanor who is a sweet lady looking to find a home to call my own. I have developed a medical condition that her previous owner couldn't manage. I have been started on pain medication and will likely benefit from a special diet. I am an otherwise a sweet, calm cat who has previously lived well with other cats and a dog before.