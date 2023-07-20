I am Luna - Luna is the sweetest! This 2-year-old American Pit Bull/Terrier mix has lots of love to share. Despite being initially nervous with us, Luna has learned to open up and is as playful and loving as the rest. She is a bit reactive with other dogs, so we recommend Luna joins a home as the pup. If this sweet face is the perfect fit for your family, visit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Luna today!

I am Ellie - This little lady is ready to meet her new forever family! Ellie might be on the older side, but don't let that fool you; she's full of energy and a bit of an escape artist but should do fine with a proper fence in the new home. While we aren’t too sure if she has lived with other pets, slow introductions should keep her comfortable! If Ellie sounds like your kind of girl, meet her at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Caesar - Meet Caesar, a strong and mighty but gentle giant! Caesar is a fun-loving, playful pup who loves the outdoors more than anything. Well, maybe except for treats. Caesar does have some allergies and isn’t too fond of cats, but boy is he a cuddle bug! Looking for an outdoor buddy for all of your adventures? Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Caesar today!

I am Hades - Hades is a shy, but sweet cat looking for a loving home. Having lived with cats, dogs, and even reptiles before, Hades would love to join a home with some furry or scaly friends! Once Hades warms up to you, he is sure to be the more purrrfect companion. So swing by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Hades today!

I am Mushu - Mushu is one easygoing cat who can’t wait to be the purrrfect companion to a lucky adopter out there. This 1-year-old cutie loves to play just as much as he loves his cat naps. Mushu is also quite the vocal kitty, so be ready for lots of appreciative meows! If Mushu sounds like your new best feline friend, head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet him today!

I am Loki - Meet Loki! Unlike the Marvel villain, this kitty is as sweet as can be and gets along well with everyone, including dogs! Although, he is a bit selective about when he wants to be picked up. Loki loves attention nonetheless, and would love for you to visit him at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!