I am Bonnie who is a little bit of a shy girl, but if you have a tennis ball, I will be your very best friend! I’m an adorable smooshy girl would prefer a home with calmer children over the age of 10 years old and might be a little bit nervous when I arrive in my new home. I don’t mind spending time with other dogs but don’t always enjoy sharing my toys so supervision with other dogs is recommended. I can't wait to meet you and hopefully find me taking that freedom ride really soon! Please fill out an application to meet me at cheyenneanimalshelter.org.

I am Diamond and I definitely have a sparkling personality. I'm just a youngster so I still need some training on good manners, but when we are not training, I look forward to play, play, play. I can play all day whether it be with toys, dogs, or people; I just love to play. If you have an active lifestyle and are looking for a playful companion, please go to our website at www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org and fill out an application.

I am Reese who is as sweet as the candy I am was named after. I love everyone I meet and is the biggest snuggler in town. I get along with most other dogs but would prefer a home without any kitties, please. I can't wait to meet you and sweep you off of your feet! Fill out an application to meet me today at cheyenneanimalshelter.org

I am Loxley - Are you looking for that special young lady? You know the one to grow old with and to learn things with. Well, I would be a perfect fit for that. Me and my sister Lilliana are currently in foster care, but please fill out a questionnaire, and schedule an appointment.

I am Nixie, I am very shy but once I warm up, I will be purring in your arms in no time. Sometimes I enjoy talking about my day. I love curling up in a comfy spot and watching life around me through the window.

I am Cupcake - You're my honeybunch, sugarplum pumpy-umpy-umpkin, you're my sweetie pie! I would love to meet you today! All critters have waived fees through the end of the month –come visit and fall in love!