I am Caesar - Meet Caesar, a strong and mighty but gentle giant! Caesar is a fun-loving, playful pup who loves the outdoors more than anything. Well, maybe except for treats. Caesar does have some allergies and isn’t too fond of cats, but boy is he a cuddle bug! Looking for an outdoor buddy for all your adventures? Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Caesar today!

I am Iggy - Iggy is an energetic gal looking to be your new best friend! Iggy is the sweetest but would love to be the center of your attention, so we recommend she joins a home as an only pet. Treats and belly rubs are the way to this little lady’s heart and, once you see her smile, Iggy just steals your heart! Ready to be the best friend little Iggy deserves? Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet her today!

I am Lucy Lou - Lucy Lou is the dog for you! This sweetheart has lots of love to share and would like to share all that love with a family and another dog. Lucy is a bit too interested in small animals (cats, livestock, chickens), so we recommend she joins a home without them. This cutie has some big dreams of exploring the world around her, so she’s become a bit of an escape artist. However, keeping an eye on her in the yard and walking with a leash will keep this little lady by your side! If Lucy Lou sounds like your type of gal, head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet her today!

I am Mort - Mort is a sweet, handsome boy who is ready to be your new snuggle buddy! This cutie has had some adventures in his life, and he sure does like to talk about it. Mort loves attention and being pet, especially when he’s getting his chin scratched. With Mort loving attention, he isn’t too fond of other cats stealing the spotlight, so we recommend he joins a home as a single cat. Ready to give Mort a new adventure? Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet him today!

I am Wynonna - Meet Wynonna, a lovely lady with all the swagger of the wild west with some of the softness of a smooth country song. This cutie may or may not love all the attention, but we do know that she loves a good adventure. So, head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Wynonna today!

I am Crikee - Crikee is a beautiful gal looking for a new window to lounge in. This easy-going girl may take a few gentle pets to warm up to you, but before you know it, Crikee will be snuggled up on your lap with her luscious locks! We believe Crikee has lived with other cats in her previous home, but slow introductions with other pets will keep her comfortable. Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet sweet Crikee today!