I am Lexi who is a sweet older lady dog who loves children, tolerates cats, and prefers not to live with other dogs. I am so sweet and cuddly and am looking for a home that wants a cuddle bud couch potato. My veterinarian believes I may benefit from a hypoallergenic diet to keep me happy and healthy. If you are interested in adopting or fostering me- reach out to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Reese who is as sweet as the candy I am was named after. I love everyone I meet and is the biggest snuggler in town. I get along with most other dogs but would prefer a home without any kitties, please. I can't wait to meet you and sweep you off your feet! Fill out an application to meet me today at cheyenneanimalshelter.org

I am Kona. I am a cutie with an eye patch who is ready for my forever family. I am a super sweet and loving girl but prefer my friends walk on two legs. I am a well behaved and dainty girl who only wants to see you smile! You may have notice that I have a little pink around the edges with some other minor skin irritation. This is due to my allergies, we aren't exactly sure what I am allergic to, but we do recommend getting me tested so I can live my healthiest life. If you are interested in seeing if I am the right fit for you and yours, please fill out an adoption application at cheyenneanimalshelter.org or stop by the shelter and meet me today!

I am Johan a good-looking feline with orange hair who is ready to move out and find some new digs, if you're looking for a roommate that won't talk too much or hog the shower in the morning come in and meet me today!

I am Rocky who’s playful, cute and rambunctious to boot. Stop by the shelter and get your cuddle fix today.

I am Cupcake - You're my honeybunch, sugarplum pumpy-umpy-umpkin, you're my sweetie pie! I would love to meet you today! All critters have waived fees through the end of the month –come visit and fall in love!