I am Tiny who has come a long way during my time at CAS and can't wait to find a family that will continue to help me grow! I need to go home with another dog that is more confident and outgoing than me, who can help me realize that the world isn't so scary. Due to my lack of socialization prior to my time here, I am still nervous when meeting new people. For this reason, I am recommended for a home with kids over the age of 14-years-old. When I get comfortable, I’m a goofy, happy girl who is sure to make you smile and laugh!

I am Baron a handsome, lovable guy who is patiently waiting for the right family. I have not experienced very much life outside of the shelter and my previous home, so I’m looking for a home with an outgoing, confident dog that can help me gain some confidence of my own. I will be happiest with children over the age of 10. I have attempted to escape from yards here at CAS and will need a family that is willing to supervise me in the yard or take me on leashed walks. If your home and lifestyle sound like a good fit for me, stop by today to meet me!

I am Vicky who is a sensitive, gentle soul looking for a patient family that will give me all the love and time that I need to blossom. I don’t have a lot of experience in a "normal" home setting but have made great progress in the company of outgoing, confident dogs. For that reason, I am required to go home with a dog that will show me the world isn't such a scary place. I am still learning to trust strangers, so a home with children over the age of 14 years old will be best for me, and all members of the home should visit with me prior to adoption.

I am Popcorn who is everyone's favorite treat! I am an older gentleman of a cat looking for someone to kick back on the couch with. I go great with movies and lounging and is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.

I am Sugar Bear who can be a bit of a loner-- preferring to quietly observe the goings on in life. I haven’t lived with other pets before and may do best in a home without very small children (I can be picky about who picks me up). I enjoy having a regular routine in life and brushing on my terms.

I am Ted, the easy-going lap cat of your dreams. My shy demeanor might be the first thing you notice but I’m very sweet and just takes a minute or two to kick into snuggle mode. I dream of a home with an owner who's an avid reader, maybe a knitter, or even someone who just wants a constant companion.