I am Asa - This beautiful gal is ready to be your new best bud! Asa loves to play and go for long walks and hikes as she's quite the strutter. She loves her human friends, but can sometimes be overly excited about their company, so we recommend she goes to a home with older children. Asa is not the biggest fan of other dogs and would probably not be best friends with a cat. This cutie loves her spotlight and would do her best as an only pet. Don't worry though, she has tons of love to share! Meet your new best friend, Asa, today by visiting her at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

I am Willy - Willy is a huge ball of energy and love! This pup loves to play fetch and will stay right by your side like a shadow. While Willy may need some help with his basic manners, this pup is super smart and easy to work with. He loves playing with other dogs but can be a bit protective over his snacks, so we recommend he joins a home as an only pet. Willy’s fun and goofy personality makes him the best partner for every adventure. Come share some love with Willy at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Princess - Princess is certainly a fitting name for this pooch! This 1-year-old Shepherd/Terrier, Pit Bull mix comes with some great energy! Humans are a bit new to her and she may come off as a bit shy at first, but after a few minutes of hanging out, Princess is sure to steal your heart. This cutie gives the best cuddles and despite a minor cleft lip and underbite (which does not affect her medically), Princess also gives the sweetest little kisses! Her smile is truly the best in Cheyenne. Princess is also at the perfect stage for training, meaning she will easily become your best friend and companion for the all epic adventures you’ll go on. Does Princess sound like the best new addition to your kingdom? Come meet this sweet girl at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Fury - Fury is looking for the purrrfect furever home to call his! This cutie is simply the sweetest and while he takes some time to come out of his shell, chin scratches and treats will show you the way to heart! Fury isn’t too sure about dogs, but meeting any other fur siblings with a slow introduction will be perfect. Come to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet this little ball of Fury today!

I am Q-doba - Everyone needs a little Q-doba in their life! If you’re looking for a sweet, loving kitty with a little bit of sass, Q-doba is your gal! This 1-year-old Torti is a recent momma and would love to find a wonderful family to join. Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet sweet Q-doba today!

I am Chicken - Chicken is bawking for a new flock to join! Chicken is quite a chatter bug, especially when food is involved! Chicken has never met a dog before but with a proper introduction, Chicken would love to join a team of furry friends. This cutie has a very sensitive tummy, so he is on a special diet. Ready for a wonderful kitty companion? Come to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Chicken today!