I am Mocha who is a gentle, old soul looking for a quiet, calm home to call my own. I am nervous about children, so a home with kids 14-years-old and older will be best for me. I enjoy the company of other dogs but don’t always like to share my stuff, so supervision with toys and food is a must if I have any canine companions in my new home. Shelter life has taken its toll on me, so if you are considering adding a new member to your family, please consider Me!

I am Jojo a sweet and shy girl looking for a family to call her own. If you have a friendly dog who would love a new pal, we encourage you to check me out as I will thrive in a home with a confident canine companion. The world is a bit intimidating to me and I will need a slow introduction to how awesome life can be. I don’t have a history of living with children or cats, but our adoption team would be happy to talk about if I'd be a fit in your home.

I am Baron a handsome, lovable guy who is patiently waiting for the right family. I have not experienced very much life outside of the shelter and my previous home, so I’m looking for a home with an outgoing, confident dog that can help me gain some confidence of my own. I will be happiest with children over the age of 10. I have attempted to escape from yards here at CAS and will need a family that is willing to supervise me in the yard or take me on leashed walks. If your home and lifestyle sound like a good fit for me, stop by today to meet me!

I am Ozzy, who is a rock star kitty who has led the roaming life- traveling all over, wooing the ladies, and staking my claims. Now, I may be ready to settle down and enjoy my retirement. My teeth have gotten a bit worn out, and I am not as fast as I used to be. I will still be able to catch a mouse or two for you. I don’t mind the occasional cuddle but would not be a good cat for children. Come in and check me out today.

I am Sugar Bear who can be a bit of a loner-- preferring to quietly observe the goings on in life. I haven’t lived with other pets before and may

do best in a home without very small children (I can be picky about who picks me up). I enjoy having a regular routine in life and brushing on my terms.

I am Dumbo, a very happy and sweet rat who loves lounging around in my tiny hammock. I love spending time with my pal Peanut and together, we’re sure to entertain! Meet me today and I’m sure to win you over with my charm.