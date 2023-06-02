I am Banjo - With a smile like that, Banjo is sure to brighten up your world! Like any great musician, Banjo takes a moment to warm up to new friends. Once he does though, Banjo is simply the sweetest boy in the world! This cutie is also quite particular about his favorite toys so he may be a bit touchy when they’re moved. If you’re looking for the best friend ever, head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Banjo today!

I am Rufio - If there are three things Rufio loves most in this world, it’s his toys, hot dogs, and cheese. This 1-year-old American Pit Bull/Terrier mix has all the charm and lots of big wet kisses to give. Rufio loves his dog friends but isn’t too sure about being around cats, so we recommend slow introductions to keep him comfortable. If Rufio sounds like the perfect addition to your family, visit him at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Tinker Bell. This crazy lady is looking for a home that will help her contain all her energy and pixie dust! Tinker Bell is a 1-year-old American Pit Bull/Terrier mix who is quite the loving gal. She loves to play outside with her four-legged friends but isn’t too familiar with cats, so slow introductions are the way to go! Tinker Bell is ready to spread love, joy, and pixie dust, so head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet her today!

Everyone, meet Clarence! Clarence joined us at the Shelter in some pretty rough shape, but he has never let it get him down! He’s a fluffy boy who is sure to be the friendliest cat you’ve ever met. Come to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter right meow to meet this sweet boy today!

I am Pierre - This gentle boy is looking for a quiet home to relax in. Pierre can be a bit timid at first, but as soon as you scratch his chin and give him love, he will melt right into you! We don’t know too much about his history, so we recommend slow introductions with any other pets in the home to keep him comfortable. Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet this cutie pie Pierre today!

I am Onyx. Onyx is quite the peculiar kitty. This 4-year-old gal is a bit picky but loves to get lots of pets and scratches. However, being picked up is a no-go for Onyx, she prefers to show off her luscious fur from the ground. Onyx is also not the biggest fan of children or other cats, so we recommend a home where she can be the true star of the show. If Onyx sounds like the perfect superstar for your home, head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet her today!