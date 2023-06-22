I am Sully - Sully is an 8-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix who is looking for a quiet home to relax in. This sweet old boy does like to practice his heeler ways with the kiddos, so we recommend he joins a home without younger children. Despite being picky about his four-legged friends, Sully absolutely loves going on walks and playing. Just be ready for some snuggles and cuddles afterward! Ready to meet sweet Sully? Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Joey - Joey is a jumping bundle of joy and happiness and is ready to share it with you! This spirited 2-year-old mixed breed pup is ready to embark on some exciting adventures with a human by his side. Although he can be a bit shy at first, with the right guidance and love, Joey can easily become the most loyal and devoted companion around! Joey would love to join a home that has a calm and structured environment with someone who can give him the consistency he needs to feel confident and secure. Ready for a barking good pal to join you on all your summer adventures? Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Joey today!

I am Butch - If there’s one thing to know about Butch, it’s that he is sure to charm your socks off! Butch is a very playful 2-year-old mixed breed pup who is searching for his furever home. While he may come off as timid at first, Butch’s sweet and gentle nature shines through once he gets comfortable. With patience, training, and lots of love, Butch is ready to form a long-lasting bond with a caring owner. Looking for a sweet dog to capture your heart? Visit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Butch today!

I am Chicken - Chicken is bawking for a new flock to join! Chicken is quite a chatter bug, especially when food is involved! Chicken has never met a dog before but with a proper introduction, Chicken would love to join a team of furry friends. This cutie has a very sensitive tummy, so he is on a special diet. Ready for a wonderful kitty companion? Come to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Chicken today!

I am Fury - Fury is looking for the purrrfect furever home to call his! This cutie is simply the sweetest and while he takes some time to come out of his shell, chin scratches and treats will show you the way to heart! Fury isn’t too sure about dogs, but meeting any other fur siblings with a slow introduction will be perfect. Come to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet this little ball of Fury today!

I am Muli. Sweet Muli is an older gentleman looking for a calm home to retire to. This 13-year-old domestic shorthair kitty is an easygoing guy. Just give him a few snacks and a window to sunbathe in and he will be as happy as can be. If you’d like to give Muli a safe space for this new stage in his life, visit him at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!