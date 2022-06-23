I am Mocha who is a gentle, old soul looking for a quiet, calm home to call my own. I am nervous about children, so a home with kids 14-years-old and older will be best for me. I enjoy the company of other dogs but don’t always like to share my stuff, so supervision with toys and food is a must if I have any canine companions in my new home. Shelter life has taken its toll on me, so if you are considering adding a new member to your family, please consider Me!

I am Baron a handsome, lovable guy who is patiently waiting for the right family. I have not experienced very much life outside of the shelter and my previous home, so I’m looking for a home with an outgoing, confident dog that can help me gain some confidence of my own. I will be happiest with children over the age of 10. I have attempted to escape from yards here at CAS and will need a family that is willing to supervise me in the yard or take me on leashed walks. If your home and lifestyle sound like a good fit for me, stop by today to meet me!

I am King Louie, a handsome, smooshy and lovable dog looking for a new best friend. Here at the Shelter, I enjoy taking a good snooze and playing with some of my dog pals in playgroups (I would be interested in meeting your dogs to see if we can hit it off) and getting all the treats and cuddles. My ideal home would have some room to play, a good napping spot, no cats (EW!) and someone to tell me how adorable I am. Think we'd be a match? Come meet me today!

I am Ozzy, who is a rock star kitty who has led the roaming life- traveling all over, wooing the ladies, and staking my claims. Now, I may be ready to settle down and enjoy my retirement. My teeth have gotten a bit worn out, and I am not as fast as I used to be. I will still be able to catch a mouse or two for you. I don’t mind the occasional cuddle but would not be a good cat for children. Come in and check me out today.

I am Sugar Bear who can be a bit of a loner-- preferring to quietly observe the goings on in life. I haven’t lived with other pets before and may do best in a home without very small children (I can be picky about who picks me up). I enjoy having a regular routine in life and brushing on my terms.

I am Tex - If I could talk, I’d have a southern drawl and pile on all the charm. I’m a gentleman of a Guinea Pig who is a reliable pal to keep around and am ready for my next big adventure. If you’re looking for a pet to ride off into the sunset with, I am definitely your guy.