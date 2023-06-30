I am Lucas - Lucas is a dapper dog who is ready to find his furever home. This 4-year-old Greyhound mix will steal your heart and every treat you have! While he is a bit shy around men, plenty of treats and playtime will have him comfortable before you know it. Lucas has lived with other dogs, cats, and kids before, so slow introductions will pave the way to the perfect companionship. Come to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet sweet Lucas today!

I am Princess - Princess is certainly a fitting name for this pooch! This 1-year-old Shepherd/Terrier, Pit Bull mix comes with some great energy! Humans are a bit new to her and she may come off as a bit shy at first, but after a few minutes of hanging out, Princess is sure to steal your heart. This cutie gives the best cuddles and despite a minor cleft lip and underbite (which does not affect her medically), Princess also gives the sweetest little kisses! Her smile is truly the best in Cheyenne. Princess is also at the perfect stage for training, meaning she will easily become your best friend and companion for the all epic adventures you’ll go on. Does Princess sound like the best new addition to your kingdom? Come meet this sweet girl at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!

I am Zeke - Zeke is the man! This 5-year-old American Pit Bull/Terrier mix is full of energy and love. Zeke is the best walking and hiking companion and is ready to traverse every path with a human best friend. While cats and small animals aren’t particularly his favorite, Zeke does a wonderful job with the kiddos and other dogs. Looking for the best adventure buddy around? Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Zeke today!

I am Wolfie - Wolfie is one handsome, fluffy cat looking for the purrrfect pack to join! Despite being a little shy at first, Wolfie becomes an absolute love bug once he gets comfortable. The key to this kitty’s heart? Lots and lots of head scratches! Wolfie isn’t too sure about dogs, but with slow introductions, this cutie would love to have a four-legged sibling in the home. Need a new fluffy friend to join your pack? Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Wolfie today!

I am Chicken - Chicken is looking for the perfect new flock to join! This 1-year-old domestic shorthair kitty loves to chit-chat (especially when food is involved) and loves drinking out of faucets even more. While Chicken has never met a dog before, this kitty is willing to give it a shot with slow and gentle introductions! This sweet boy does have a very sensitive tummy, but thanks to a special diet, Chicken doesn’t let it slow him down one bit! Need a purrr-fect companion? Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Chicken today!

I am Fury - Fury is a sleek and stylish kitty looking for the purrr-fect home to join! When it comes to sweetness, this 5-year-old domestic shorthair cat is all the rave. Taking things slow is a surefire way to Fury’s heart and will help him come right out of his shell! He’s never met a dog before but had an absolute blast living with his cat brother, so a slow introduction should do the trick! Head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Fury today!