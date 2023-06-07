I am Solis - Solis is a pup on the hunt for a new family! With a high IQ, Solis is looking for someone to test him and give him a job, and we don’t mean babysitting the kids either. If you can run with this big dog, then you may just make the cut! Solis has a high interest in smaller animals, so we recommend he joins a home without any cats. Ready to ride with Solis? Then stop by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet Solis today!

I am Nova - This pup's smile is as cute as they come! Nova is a high-energy gal looking for someone who can play the day away with her. With her sweet smile and tons of fluff, Nova is the perfect cuddle buddy after a fun day of adventures. What Nova has in typical Husky manners, she makes up for with her friendliness. Just make sure you don't let this fox into the hen house! Looking for a fun, loving Husky? Then come meet Nova today, she's out of this world!

Meet Asa - This beautiful gal is ready to be your new best bud! Asa loves to play and go for long walks and hikes as she's quite the strutter. She loves her human friends, but can sometimes be overly excited about their company, so we recommend she goes to a home with older children. Asa is not the biggest fan of other dogs and would probably not be best friends with a cat. This cutie loves her spotlight and would do her best as an only pet. Don't worry though, she has tons of love to share! Meet your new best friend, Asa, today by visiting her at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!

I am Mary Cassatt - Mary Cassatt is quite the esteemed lady looking for a kingdom to call her own. After recently having a litter of kittens, Mary can be a bit particular and would like to join a home without any kiddos who might push her buttons. This sweet gal loves affection but often prefers to do her own thing. To be fair, it’s her kingdom and we’re just living in it! If Mary Cassatt sounds like the purrr-fect queen for your castle, head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet her today!

I am Kitkat - This distinguished feline is ready to find a new forever home! Kitkat is a big ‘ole cat with lots of love to share. Kitkat is FIV+ (feline immunodeficiency disorder) making it best for him to join a home as an only cat. Having disliked living with cats in his previous home, Kitkat surely won't mind the spotlight all to himself! Kitkat has also never met a dog before but has done exceptionally well with children! Ready to give Kitkat the home of his dreams? Come to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet this big guy today!

I am Onyx - Onyx is quite the peculiar kitty. This 4-year-old gal is a bit picky but loves to get lots of pets and scratches. However, being picked up is a no-go for Onyx, she prefers to show off her luscious fur from the ground. Onyx is also not the biggest fan of children or other cats, so we recommend a home where she can be the true star of the show. If Onyx sounds like the perfect superstar for your home, head to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and meet her today!