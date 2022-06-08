I am Jojo a sweet and shy girl looking for a family to call her own. If you have a friendly dog who would love a new pal, we encourage you to check Jojo out as I will thrive in a home with a confident canine companion. The world is a bit intimidating to me and I will need a slow introduction to how awesome life can be. I don’t have a history of living with children or cats but our adoption team would be happy to talk about if I'd be a fit in your home. Come meet sweet Jojo today!

I am Mocha who is a gentle, old soul looking for a quiet, calm home to call my own. I am nervous about children, so a home with kids 14-years-old and older will be best for me. I enjoy the company of other dogs but doesn't always like to share my stuff, so supervision with toys and food is a must if I have any canine companions in my new home. Shelter life has taken its toll on this sweet lady, so if you are considering adding a new member to your family, please consider Mocha! If you would like to meet with me, please fill out an application at cheyenneanimalshelter.org.

I am Baron a handsome, lovable guy who is patiently waiting for the right family. I have not experienced very much life outside of the shelter and my previous home, so I’m looking for a home with an outgoing, confident dog that can help me gain some confidence of my own. I will be happiest with children over the age of 10-years-old. I have attempted to escape from yards here at CAS and will need a family that is willing to supervise me in the yard or take him on leashed walks. If your home and lifestyle sound like a good fit for me, stop by today to meet me!

I am Magoo a very sweet, outgoing senior pet. If you’re not up for training, I come ready made. I am a bit older and would benefit from some extra loving care. Come in to meet me today!

I am Ozzy, who is a rock star kitty who has led the roaming life- traveling all over, wooing the ladies, and staking my claims. Now, I may be ready to settle down and enjoy my retirement. My teeth have gotten a bit worn out, and I am not as fast as I used to be. I will still be able to catch a mouse or two for you. I don’t mind the occasional cuddle but would not be a good cat for children. Come in and check me out today.

I am Gordon who is an avid music fan who aspires to be a rockstar. I’m outgoing, super cute and destined for stardom! Come meet this handsome bunny today and let your heart melt.